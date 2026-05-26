Islanders Re-Sign Speedy Liam Foudy To One-Year Extension

After recording 45 points (20 goals, 25 assists) in 70 games for the Bridgeport Islanders 2024-25, his first season as part of the Islanders organization, Foudy set career highs across the baord in season two.
In 60 games, Foudy scored 26 goals with 21 assists for 47 points, before being held pointeas in two postseason games.
Expect Foudy's deal to have an AAV of around $850,000 at the NHL level, the new NHL league minimum after making league minimum ($775,000) this past season.
The speedy forward was one of two players to get recalled for Game No. 82 of the season, after the Islanders were eliminated, officially, in Game No. 81.
He recorded one shot on goal in 11:17 TOI alongside Ondrej Palat and Casey Cizikas on the Islanders fourth line.
Foudy, who did play two games for the Islanders in 2024-25, has 105 games of NHL experience, recording seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points, averaging 11:55 minutes per game.
Expect Foudy to get a real opportunity to make this team come the fall.