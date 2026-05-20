Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders Reach ECHL Affiliation Agreement With Trenton Ironhawks cover image

Islanders Reach ECHL Affiliation Agreement With Trenton Ironhawks

Stefen Rosner
1h
featured
314Members·4,270Posts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge

New York solidifies its developmental pipeline by bringing professional hockey back to New Jersey’s capital, ending a long-term partnership with Worcester to prioritize prospect growth in Trenton.

The New York Islanders announced on Wednesday that they have come to terms on an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Trenton Ironhawks:

"We are excited to partner with Trenton as our new ECHL affiliate and bring professional hockey back to New Jersey’s capital city,” Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said via the club's press release. “Trenton has a great organization, led by Bob Ohrablo, and has set a platform for our prospects to develop both on and off the ice. We’ve had several members of the current and past Islanders teams play games in the ECHL and look forward to continuing that trend in Trenton.” 

This is the second and final minor-league affiliation move for the Islanders, who came to terms on an AHL affiliation agreement with Hamilton beginning in 2026-27, ending a 25-year relationship with Bridgeport. 

The Islanders had an ECHL affiliation with the Worcester Railers since 2017.

The move to Trenton marks the third time the Islanders have had an ECHL in that location over their 44-year existence. 

Trenton was last affilaited with the Philadelpha Flyers, from 2011-2013. 

Latest News