Islanders Reach ECHL Affiliation Agreement With Trenton Ironhawks

"We are excited to partner with Trenton as our new ECHL affiliate and bring professional hockey back to New Jersey’s capital city,” Islanders General Manager and Executive Vice President Mathieu Darche said via the club's press release. “Trenton has a great organization, led by Bob Ohrablo, and has set a platform for our prospects to develop both on and off the ice. We’ve had several members of the current and past Islanders teams play games in the ECHL and look forward to continuing that trend in Trenton.”