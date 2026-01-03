Islanders Recall Defenseman Cole McWard From Bridgeport Ahead Of Game vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

The New York Islanders have recalled defenseman Cole McWard from Bridgeport of the American Hockey League ahead of their Saturday night showdown with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

McWard, 24, is a right-shot defenseman out of Fenton, Missouri, who has 16 points (five goals, 11 assists) in 29 games with Bridgeport this season.

An undrafted free agent out of Ohio State University, McWard signed with the Vancouver Canucks following the 2022-23 season, playing in five games, scoring his one and only NHL goal.

The following season, 2023-24, McWard got one NHL game, playing 57 for their AHL affiliate, the Abbotsford Canucks. He recorded 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 57 games before 26 points (six goals, 20 assists) in 67 games last season.

This past summer, McWard signed a one-year, two-way deal that carries an NHL cap hit of $775,000.

We will see if McWard makes his Islanders debut on Saturday. Head coach Patrick Roy said following Friday's practice that they hadn't decided if Adam Boqvist would play alongside Scott Mayfield.

That spot had been Marshall Warren's for the last six games. He was returned to Bridgeport on Friday.

Puck drop comes your way at 7 PM ET from UBS Arena.