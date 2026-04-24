Islanders Relieve Benoit Desrosiers Of His Assistant Coaching Duties

Islanders shake up coaching staff, parting ways with assistant Benoit Desrosiers after Roy's departure. His face-off expertise is no longer part of the team.
Assistant coach Benoit Desrosiers has been relieved of his duties, the New York Islanders confirmed on Friday night.
Desrosiers was brought to Long Island by former head coach Patrick Roy on Feb. 2, 2024, a few weeks after the Hockey Hall of Fame goaltender took over behind the Islanders' bench following the firing of Lane Lambert on Jan. 20.
Over his two and a half seasons on Long Island, Desrosiers worked heavily in the face-off dot, with the Islanders winning 53.6% of his draws during his tenure -- tied for best in the league over that span.
When Roy was relieved of his duties on Apr. 5, the new head coach, Pete DeBoer, elected to retain the former head coach's staff for the final four games.
As of now, Desroisers has been the only one let go. Assistant coaches Ray Bennett and Bob Boughner are still part of DeBoer's staff, for now, along with goaltending coach Sergei Naumovs.