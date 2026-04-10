Islanders Reportedly In Mix For Top NCAA Free Agent T.J. Hughes

The New York Islanders [https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders] are\nreportedly in the mix for top NCAA free agent T.J Hughes, according to THN's\nStefen Rosner [https://x.com/stefen_rosner].\n\n\n\nHughes, a 24-year-old forward at the University of Michigan, recorded 57 points\n(22 goals, 35 assists) in 40 games this season and is a Hobey Baker Award\nfinalist.\n\nHe helped lead Michigan to the Frozen Four, where they fell to the University of\nDenver in double overtime in Thursday night's semifinal.\n\nHughes also recorded four assists in four games for the U.S. Collegiate Select\nTeam at the 2025 Spengler Cup, which lost in the championship game in December.\n\nListed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Hughes is a native of Hamilton, Ontario, the same\ncity where the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders, is set to\nrelocate for the 2026-27 season.\n\nGiven the Islanders' forward depth, Hughes' path to the NHL may be crowded, but\njoining an organization with an AHL affiliate close to home could still be\nappealing.\n\nHe plays a strong two-way game with a pass-first mentality, while also bringing\nan aggressive forecheck and reliability on the penalty kill.\n\nHughes is expected to have interest from across the league. He previously\nattended development camps with the New York Rangers in the summer of 2025 and\nthe Tampa Bay Lightning the year prior. \n\nTurning 25 in November, he projects as a potential long-term depth option.