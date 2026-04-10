Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders Reportedly In Mix For Top NCAA Free Agent T.J. Hughes cover image

Islanders Reportedly In Mix For Top NCAA Free Agent T.J. Hughes

Michael Ostrower
3h
featured
290Members·4,169Posts
MichaelOst@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Michigan's Hobey Baker finalist T.J. Hughes is generating significant NHL buzz. Could the Islanders secure this dynamic, two-way forward for their burgeoning pipeline?

The New York Islanders are reportedly in the mix for top NCAA free agent T.J Hughes, according to THN's Stefen Rosner.

Hughes, a 24-year-old forward at the University of Michigan, recorded 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 40 games this season and is a Hobey Baker Award finalist.

He helped lead Michigan to the Frozen Four, where they fell to the University of Denver in double overtime in Thursday night's semifinal.

Hughes also recorded four assists in four games for the U.S. Collegiate Select Team at the 2025 Spengler Cup, which lost in the championship game in December.

Listed at 6-foot, 185 pounds, Hughes is a native of Hamilton, Ontario, the same city where the Islanders' AHL affiliate, the Bridgeport Islanders, is set to relocate for the 2026-27 season.

Given the Islanders' forward depth, Hughes' path to the NHL may be crowded, but joining an organization with an AHL affiliate close to home could still be appealing.

He plays a strong two-way game with a pass-first mentality, while also bringing an aggressive forecheck and reliability on the penalty kill.

Hughes is expected to have interest from across the league. He previously attended development camps with the New York Rangers in the summer of 2025 and the Tampa Bay Lightning the year prior. 

Turning 25 in November, he projects as a potential long-term depth option.

Latest News