Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Becomes Youngest In NHL History To Open Career With Four-Game Point Streak

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer became the youngest player in NHL history to record a point in four straight games to begin his career after he assisted on Bo Horvat's game-winning power-play goal in a 4-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers:

He now has a goal and three assists through four games.

"I've really nothing to do with that in a way, because I give the puck to my teammates and they put it in the back of the net," Schaefer said. "It really doesn't matter at the end of the day what points you have or whatever. I just want to win, and I just want to be there for the group of guys we have. I want them to trust me. I want them to rely on me in situations, too.

"We have such a talented group here. It can, it can go to anyone, and anyone can get those points. I mean, honestly, I think it's just when you give it to good players, they put in the back of the net for you. So, yeah, I mean, but like I said, it's, we have such a talented group of guys in there."

Horvat recorded a hat-trick, Mathew Barzal recorded a two-point game and goaltender David Rittich, in his Islanders' debut, turned aside 31 of 33 to get the Islanders their first win of the season.