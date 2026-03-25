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Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Breaks NHL Record For Most Ice Time By A Teenager

Stefen Rosner
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Rookie Matthew Schaefer shattered records, logging an astonishing 31:59 minutes. He etched his name in NHL history, proving his immense talent on the ice.

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders rookie defenseman Matthew Schaefer has broken another NHL record. 

A combination of defenseman Tony DeAngelo getting injured and the Islanders trying to mount a comeback saw Schaefer play 31:59 minutes.

Not only was that a new career-high for the 18-year-old but it's the most minutes by a teenager in NHL history since the league started tracking TOI in the late 90s. 

It was the most by an Islanders defenseman in 16 years, per Islanders statistician Eric Hornick.

Mark Streit played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Since ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than 31:59 in a game that ended in regulation.

Eric Hornick / The SkinnyEric Hornick / The Skinny

Schaefer did record an assist, and in a game where the Islanders allowed four goals was a +2. 

The Calder-leading rookie has recorded 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 72 games, averaging 24:26 minutes per game.  

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