Islanders Rookie Matthew Schaefer Breaks NHL Record For Most Ice Time By A Teenager

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] rookie defenseman\nMatthew Schaefer\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/latest-news/blackhawks-star-connor-bedard-praises-islanders-rookie-matthew-schaefer-he-s-one-of-the-faces-of-our-game-now]\nhas broken another NHL record. \n\nA combination of defenseman Tony DeAngelo getting injured and the Islanders\ntrying to mount a comeback saw Schaefer play 31:59 minutes.\n\nNot only was that a new career-high for the 18-year-old but it's the most\nminutes by a teenager in NHL history since the league started tracking TOI in\nthe late 90s. \n\nIt was the most by an Islanders defenseman in 16 years, per Islanders\nstatistician Eric Hornick [http://www.nyiskinny.com/].\n\nMark Streit played 32:27 on March 27, 2010, against the Columbus Blue Jackets.\nSince ice-time became official, no Islander has played more than 31:59 in a game\nthat ended in regulation.\n\nEric Hornick / The Skinny\n[https://deweb-519a7.b-cdn.net/post-images/428d2457-0fad-4c59-b4c5-bf7dce92ae13.png]\nEric Hornick / The Skinny\n\nSchaefer did record an assist, and in a game where the Islanders allowed four\ngoals was a +2. \n\nThe Calder-leading rookie has recorded 52 points (22 goals, 30 assists) in 72\ngames, averaging 24:26 minutes per game.