Islanders Rookies Matthew Schaefer, Calum Ritchie Set for Emotional Hometown Clash vs Maple Leafs

"Any game from here on out is just a battle, because everyone's in the race for playoffs and things like that," Schaefer said. "So it just makes it that much more fun when it's close to your hometown, with lots of family in the building. But it's just like every other game. We want to get to two points. I mean, we believe in what we've got going on in this room, and we've got something really good. So we're going to keep focusing on what we've got going on and keep trying to get as many wins as we can."