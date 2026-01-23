Islanders' Ryan Pulock Being Evaluating By Doctors After Sustaining Upper-Body Injury vs. Seattle

Pulock is day-to-day after an upper-body injury. His status for Saturday's game remains uncertain as the Islanders evaluate defensive pairings.
EAST MEADOW, NY -- New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock did not skate on Friday. He is day-to-day and is being evaluated for an upper-body injury, which he sustained in their 4-1 loss to the Seattle Kraken.
He didn't play the final 4:39 of the third period but was on the bench after leaving for a little. The Islanders were trailing, and we saw Matthew Schaefer and Tony DeAngelo playing more with a need for offense.
Pulock's status for Saturday's game against the Buffalo Sabres is unknown at this time, but it doesn't seem like he will play.
We will see what the Islanders elect to do as they had Cole McWard and Adam Boqvist as the third pairing at Friday's skate with Scott Mayfield serving as Pulock's placeholder alongside Schaefer.
Defenseman Isaiah George, who played 33 games for the Islanders last season, is ready and waiting in Bridgeport.
What's likely happening -- just a hunch -- is that the Islanders are waiting to see what's up with Pulock before making a decision.
McWard, who has played three games with the Islanders but sat the final six of their seven-game road trip, is able to play one more game before needing waivers to be loaned back to the AHL.
You may be asking, well, why did George not get recalled on Friday?
Bridgeport plays on Friday.
The Islanders will not hold a morning skate on Saturday ahead of their 1 PM puck drop at UBS Arena.