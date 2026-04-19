Islanders Semyon Varlamov Looking Sharp After Two Rehab Starts With Bridgeport

Varlamov dominates in Bridgeport rehab starts, aiming for a triumphant NHL return after knee surgeries. Two wins mark a promising comeback.
New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov still has work to do before getting back to the NHL. But he took steps in the right direction this past week, playing in two rehab games down in Bridgeport.
He went 2-0-0, making 18 saves on 20 shots in a 5-2 win back on Wednesday before turning aside 28 of 29 in a 2-1 win over the Hershey Bears on Saturday.
These were his first two games since Nov. 29, 2024, before he underwent knee procedures on both knees.
Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche said that Varlamov, who has one season left on his contract at $2.75 million, is a realistic backup option for Ilya Sorokin in 2026-27.
If he keeps looking the way he's looked, Varlamov's dream to get back to the NHL after so much time away will become a reality.