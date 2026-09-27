Islanders Sign Defenseman Logan Stanley After Final Round Of Roster Cuts

The New York Islanders' preseason is over, and with it, the team has made its final cuts ahead of the roster deadline tomorrow evening at 5 o'clock.
The team announced it assigned Kashawn Aitcheson, Cole Eiserman, and Isaiah George to Hamilton while the team announced its intentions to place goaltender Vitek Vanecek on waivers at 2 o'clock this afternoon.
Additionally, the Islanders announced they've defenseman Logan Stanley to a one-year contract.
Stanley, 28, is a 6'7 monster-sized defenseman who at his best plays a mean, tough game with a heavy shot that creates offense.
Last season, Stanley posted 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) in 76 regular-season games split between the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets.
The trade to Buffalo was seen as big get for the Sabres at the time, but it became apparent Stanley didn't fit well into Buffalo's system, so they wound up mostly keeping him as the team's seventh defenseman, which hurt Stanley's stock heading into free agency.
Stefen Rosner reports there'd been back-and-forth between the Islanders and Stanley's camp, but the Islanders held out to give George the job, making it entirely his to lose.
As it turns out, George did lose the roster spot. The 2022 fourth-round pick will now report to Hamilton, where all he can do is work exceptionally hard to try and earn another look.
Aitcheson, meanwhile, looked incredible throughout camp, but just needs some minor league experience before going all the way into the deep end.
Next season, if all goes to plan, Malte Gustafsson will be in North America with the Islanders competing for a job, too.
Stanley's deal being a one-year deal gives the Islanders incredible flexibility for next year and even this year, if it doesn't well or Aitcheson forces his way up this season.
The Islanders practice Sunday morning, and it's expected Stanley will be there. What this means for New York's opening lineup remains unclear for now.