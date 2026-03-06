Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders Sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau To Three-Year Extension cover image

Islanders Sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau To Three-Year Extension

Russell Macias
20m
Partner
274Members·4,055Posts
RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge

Pageau inks a new deal, staying in blue and orange. Key centers secured, solidifying the Islanders' future forward core.

The New York Islanders have signed pending unrestricted free agent Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year extension. His new deal carries a $4.85 million cap hit, a discount from the $5 million on his previous deal.

After the Brayden Schenn deal, the Islanders have a ton of centers locked up going forward. 

Pageau made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Islanders, and it's clear the Islanders value what he brings, especially in a market where they could have fetched a king's ransom for him. 

This is the first extension the first-year general manager, Mathieu Darche, has signed. 

Latest News