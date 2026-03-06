Islanders Sign Jean-Gabriel Pageau To Three-Year Extension

Pageau inks a new deal, staying in blue and orange. Key centers secured, solidifying the Islanders' future forward core.
The New York Islanders have signed pending unrestricted free agent Jean-Gabriel Pageau to a three-year extension. His new deal carries a $4.85 million cap hit, a discount from the $5 million on his previous deal.
After the Brayden Schenn deal, the Islanders have a ton of centers locked up going forward.
Pageau made it clear that he wanted to stay with the Islanders, and it's clear the Islanders value what he brings, especially in a market where they could have fetched a king's ransom for him.
This is the first extension the first-year general manager, Mathieu Darche, has signed.