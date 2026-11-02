Islanders Sign Veteran Defenseman To PTO

Over parts of 11 NHL seasons with the Vancouver Canucks (2015-19), Los Angeles Kings (2019-20), Anaheim Ducks (2020-21), Toronto Maple Leafs (2020-21), and Golden Knights (2021-26), Hutton has totaled 139 points (30 goals, 109 assists) in 575 career games. He was a part of Vegas’ 2023 Stanley Cup Championship team. The Brockville, Ontario native was originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round (147th overall) of the 2012 NHL Draft.