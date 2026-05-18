Islanders' Simon Holmstrom Rifles Power-Play Goal, Emil Heineman Records Two Assists In Sweden's 4-3 Loss To Czechia

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil\nHeineman had big days for Team Sweden in their second game of the 2026 IIHF\nWorld Championships in Switzerland.\n\nDespite falling 4-3 to Czechia, Holmstrom recorded a goal and an assist, while\nHeineman recorded two assists in the loss.\n\nHolmstrom's goal came on the power play, rifling home a one-time feed from the\nright circle at 17:45 of the first period to cut Sweden's deficit to 3-2:\n\n\n\nHeineman was stationed in the left dot, earning the secondary assist on this\nplay. \n\nIf Holmstrom is going to do that at a consistent rate, he could have a full-time\nrole in that spot for the Islanders in 2025-26.\n\nEarlier in the game, Holmstrom fed Heineman who then fed Joel Persson to get\nSweden on the board at 15:34 of the first:\n\n\n\nSweden next battles Switzerland on Wednesday with puck drop at 2:30 ET on NHL\nNetwork.