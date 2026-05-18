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Islanders' Simon Holmstrom Rifles Power-Play Goal, Emil Heineman Records Two Assists In Sweden's 4-3 Loss To Czechia cover image

Islanders' Simon Holmstrom Rifles Power-Play Goal, Emil Heineman Records Two Assists In Sweden's 4-3 Loss To Czechia

Stefen Rosner
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Islanders prospects flashed high-end offensive potential on the world stage, as Holmstrom’s lethal power-play one-timer bolstered his case for a permanent role in New York’s man-advantage unit.

New York Islanders forwards Simon Holmstrom and Emil Heineman had big days for Team Sweden in their second game of the 2026 IIHF World Championships in Switzerland.

Despite falling 4-3 to Czechia, Holmstrom recorded a goal and an assist, while Heineman recorded two assists in the loss.

Holmstrom's goal came on the power play, rifling home a one-time feed from the right circle at 17:45 of the first period to cut Sweden's deficit to 3-2:

Heineman was stationed in the left dot, earning the secondary assist on this play. 

If Holmstrom is going to do that at a consistent rate, he could have a full-time role in that spot for the Islanders in 2025-26.

Earlier in the game, Holmstrom fed Heineman who then fed Joel Persson to get Sweden on the board at 15:34 of the first:

Sweden next battles Switzerland on Wednesday with puck drop at 2:30 ET on NHL Network. 

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