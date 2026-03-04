Islanders Talks With Canucks Regarding Garland Have Stalled

Those talks have stalled with a few days to go before the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
There appears to be a few teams in the mix for the Massachusetts native who is on an expiring deal with a $4.95 million AAV. He does have an extension in place, a six-year deal worth $6 million annually.
Islanders general manager Mathieu Darche wants to add a big fish, a top-six forward, but he isn't going to jeopardize his future unless he feels that player is the right fit for now and going forward.
The Islanders are still in talks with the St. Louis Blues regarding Robert Thomas and Jordan Kyrou.