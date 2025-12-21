Islanders Tie Game Late in Third, Lose 3-2 In Shootout To Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY -- After falling 4-1 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, the New York Islanders earned a point against the Buffalo Sabres, ultimately losing 3-2 in a shootout.

Emil Heineman tied the game at 2-2 with 29 seconds to play in regulation on a 6-on-4 advantage.

After a back-and-forth overtime, Josh Norris scored in the fifth round of the shootout as Buffalo secured the second point.

Here's how we got there.

After Mathew Barzal took a tripping penalty in the neutral zone, Sabres star defenseman Rasmus Dahlin skated past Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Heineman, and then Ryan Pulock before deking to his backhand to give the home team a 1-0 lead at 1:47 of the first period:

Josh Norris beat Rittich glove side with a one-timer at X, but the goal was waved off due to goaltender interference.

Tage Thompson doubled the Sabres' lead to 2-0 at 8:55 of the second period after he tucked one past Rittich off the rush:

Late in the second period, the Islanders got a great look to crack the scoreboard, but Alex Lyon slid over to deny Emil Heineman with the right pad at 18:06 of the second:

However, the Islanders built on that momentum and found the scoresheet at 19:37 of the second. Anders Lee found Mathew Barzal alone in the slot. His first shot was stopped but he was able to roof the rebound to extend his point streak to seven games (two goals, five assists):

The Islanders found themselves on the penalty kill at 4:24 of the third period. Buffalo spent the entire power playi n the Islanders' zone but credit to the penalty killers and Rittich for battling to get back to even strength.

With 1:27 to play in regulation, the Islanders found themselves on the power play after Michael Kesselring slashed Lee.

The Islanders went to work, with Barzal finding Heineman for the tying tally:

The Islanders had plenty of chances in overtime, but couldn't score. Barzal scored in the shootout, with Jack Quinn answering him before Norris's eventual game winner.

The Islanders battle the New Jersey Devils at UBS Arena on Tuesday night, with puck drop at 7 PM ET.