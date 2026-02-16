Islanders To Return To Practice On Tuesday; Things To Keep In Mind

Islanders back on ice Tuesday after mandatory break. Key takeaways as they prepare for their Feb. 26th return to action and playoff push.
After a mandatory 11 days off, the New York Islanders return to the practice rink on Tuesday at 2 PM ET. This is the earliest time teams are allowed to return from the break.
Here are things to keep in mind:
Everyone outside of Team Canada's Bo Horvat and Team Czechia's Ondrej Palat, who are expected to be in attendance.
The Islanders may run lines, but keep in mind that these two players are absent before overreacting.
How Islanders entered break:
Olympic Freeze remains in effect until 12 AM on Feb. 23. During this time, no trades can occur.
Players can be waived, but claimed players do not have to report until the freeze ends.
Players can agree to extensions.
Calum Ritchie (LBI) returned to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 3, so no one who is hurt that is expected back is out.
Remaining injured players: Kyle Palmieri (ACL, out for season), Alexander Romanov (Right shoulder surgery, out until mid-round of playoffs), Semyon Varlamov (lower body surgery, doing the basics), Pierre Engvall (hip & ankle surgery, out for season)
Patrick Roy's squad will return to play on Feb. 26 against the Montreal Canadiens, sitting with a four-point lead for third place in the Metropolitan Division.