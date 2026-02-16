Logo
New York Islanders
Islanders To Return To Practice On Tuesday; Things To Keep In Mind

Islanders back on ice Tuesday after mandatory break. Key takeaways as they prepare for their Feb. 26th return to action and playoff push.

After a mandatory 11 days off, the New York Islanders return to the practice rink on Tuesday at 2 PM ET.  This is the earliest time teams are allowed to return from the break.

Here are things to keep in mind: 

  • Everyone outside of Team Canada's Bo Horvat and Team Czechia's Ondrej Palat, who are expected to be in attendance.
  • The Islanders may run lines, but keep in mind that these two players are absent before overreacting.
  • How Islanders entered break:
  • Olympic Freeze remains in effect until 12 AM on Feb. 23. During this time, no trades can occur.
  • Players can be waived, but claimed players do not have to report until the freeze ends.
  • Players can agree to extensions.
  • Calum Ritchie (LBI) returned to the lineup against the New Jersey Devils on Feb. 3, so no one who is hurt that is expected back is out.
  • Remaining injured players: Kyle Palmieri (ACL, out for season), Alexander Romanov (Right shoulder surgery, out until mid-round of playoffs), Semyon Varlamov (lower body surgery, doing the basics), Pierre Engvall (hip &amp; ankle surgery, out for season)

Patrick Roy's squad will return to play on Feb. 26 against the Montreal Canadiens, sitting with a four-point lead for third place in the Metropolitan Division. 

