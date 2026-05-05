Islanders To Select 13th Overall At 2026 NHL Draft

After lightning failed to strike twice in the lottery, New York eyes defensive reinforcements. With the 13th pick, the Isles could target blueliner Ryan Lin to bolster their depth.
The ping pong balls came and went, and the New York Islanders were unable to win the NHL Draft Lottery for a consecutive season.
The Islanders, who won the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery with just 3.5% odds, had a 2.0% chance to win it again. Because they finished the season with the 13th-best odds, the most they could have moved up to is No. 3.
Per NHL.com's draft projections, right-side defenseman Ryan Lin is slated to go at No. 13. The 18-year-old British Columbia native is committed to the Frozen Four champion University of Denver for the 2027-28 season.
The Islanders are currently limited on the right side of their blue line, so going with a right-shot defenseman makes a ton of sense.
The 2026 NHL Draft will take place in Buffalo, NY on June 26 and 27th.