Logo
New York Islanders
Powered by Roundtable
Islanders To Sign French Forward Pierrick Dubé After Contract Termination With KHL's SKA cover image

Islanders To Sign French Forward Pierrick Dubé After Contract Termination With KHL's SKA

Stefen Rosner
5h
Partner
255Members·3.9KPosts
stefenprosner@THNew profile imagefeatured creator badge
Stefen Rosner
5h
Updated at Jan 14, 2026, 13:39
Partner

Islanders add French scoring punch. Pierrick Dubé joins from KHL, bringing speed and offensive upside.

The New York Islanders are signing KHL forward Pierrick Dubé, The Hockey News can confirm.  THN is working on getting contract information. 

Dubé, 5'9, 185 lbs, played five junior seasons, three of the five for Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, when he was the bench boss for the Quebec Remparts. 

The French right-winger played three NHL games for the Washington Capitals in 2023-24, spending two seasons with their organization. 

His best campaign on this side of the pond, professionally, came in 2023-24 with the Hershey Bears, where he scored 28 goals with 20 assists for 48 points in 66 games. He then added 7 goals and 3 assists for 10 points in 17 games, helping Hershey win the Calder Trophy. 

The undrafted forward started the 2025-26 season with Chelyabinsk Traktor, where he recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 21 games. He then joined St. Petersburg SKA, where he recorded just two assists in seven games played. 

This story will be updated. 

Latest News
1