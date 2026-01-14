Islanders To Sign French Forward Pierrick Dubé After Contract Termination With KHL's SKA

Dubé, 5'9, 185 lbs, played five junior seasons, three of the five for Islanders head coach Patrick Roy, when he was the bench boss for the Quebec Remparts.
The French right-winger played three NHL games for the Washington Capitals in 2023-24, spending two seasons with their organization.
His best campaign on this side of the pond, professionally, came in 2023-24 with the Hershey Bears, where he scored 28 goals with 20 assists for 48 points in 66 games. He then added 7 goals and 3 assists for 10 points in 17 games, helping Hershey win the Calder Trophy.
The undrafted forward started the 2025-26 season with Chelyabinsk Traktor, where he recorded 14 points (seven goals, seven assists) in 21 games. He then joined St. Petersburg SKA, where he recorded just two assists in seven games played.