Islanders Top Prospect Victor Eklund Could Make NHL Debut In Season Finale vs Hurricanes

"I'll talk to Mathieu [Darche], and we'll come up with a plan," DeBoer said. "I would like to see as many guys as possible. We took Palat out tonight and put Duclair in. I wanted to give him an opportunity. I haven't seen him yet, so I'll have to talk to Mathieu [Darche] about the roster. But for me, the more guys I can see in game action that are potentially part of this going forward, I think that's important."