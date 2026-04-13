Islanders Top Prospect Victor Eklund Could Make NHL Debut In Season Finale vs Hurricanes

See highly-touted prospect Victor Eklund potentially debut as the Islanders evaluate emerging talent in their season finale.
ELMONT, NY -- The New York Islanders will be playing for pride on Tuesday night when they host the Carolina Hurricanes after being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.
Head coach Pete DeBoer was asked about his game plan for Tuesday.
"I'll talk to Mathieu [Darche], and we'll come up with a plan," DeBoer said. "I would like to see as many guys as possible. We took Palat out tonight and put Duclair in. I wanted to give him an opportunity. I haven't seen him yet, so I'll have to talk to Mathieu [Darche] about the roster. But for me, the more guys I can see in game action that are potentially part of this going forward, I think that's important."
The Bridgeport Islanders clinched a playoff spot on Sunday night and don't play again until Wednesday, Apr. 15, so the Islanders' season finale doesn't get in the way of their push for a higher seed.
So, who could we see in Tuesday's lineup based on what DeBoer said?
There is a strong chance that 2026 No. 16 overall pick, forward Victor Eklund, gets to make his NHL debut. The 19-year-old has been dominating AHL ice since coming over following the conclusion of his SHL season. He has nine points (two goals, seven assists) through his first seven games.
Adam Beckman (28 goals, 21 assists), Matt Luff (18 goals, 33 assists), and Liam Foudy (25 goals, 21 assists) deserve a crack given how well they've played this season.
Matthew Maggio, albeit a healthy scratch for nine games before entering the lineup on Sunday night, has had a career season with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) through 60 games.
On the blue line, DeBoer may want to see what Long Island native Marshall Warren, who got eight games with the Islanders this season under head coach Patrick Roy, can do, given his mobility.
The same can be said for Isaiah George, who has been up as the seventh defenseman since March 24, getting into one game, a loss to Carolina on April 4.
One of the biggest reasons why Bridgeport is heading to the playoffs is because of the play of goaltender Henrik Tikkanen (17-8-1, 2.60 GAA, .899 SV%, 1 SO).
Could the 2020 seventh-round pick (No. 214) get a chance to face NHL shots, especially with backup goaltender David Rittich a pending unrestricted agent, and Semyon Varlamov's status (two knee replacements) going forward is anything but certain?
Reminder: While there's no limit on how many players can be on a roster, teams must be cap-compliant. The Islanders only have $2.682 million in available cap space, but could create more if any players need to be placed on long-term injured reserve, if you catch my drift.
Puck drop against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7 PM ET.