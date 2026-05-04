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John Sterling, Legendary New York Yankees Radio Voice & Former New York Islanders Broadcaster, Dies at 87

Stefen Rosner
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From his theatrical calls to his decades-long tenure in the booth, the sports world mourns a broadcast icon whose passionate voice defined New York's greatest athletic moments.

New York Yankees legendary radio broadcaster John Sterling passed away on Monday morning at the age of 87.

Sterling, known for being the voice of Yankees radio alongside Susan Waldman for 35 years, called New York Islanders broadcasts from 1975 to 1979. 

One of the best to ever do it, Sterling was so true to himself with each and every call, using theatrics to tell a story and get his point across, while also displaying passion with every word. 

Here's his famous "Islanders Goal, Islanders Goal" call:

Sterling retired from the Yankees' booth on Apr. 15, 2024, due to health complications, but returned to call the 2024 postseason.

He's a voice that will never be forgotten. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to Sterling's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. 

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