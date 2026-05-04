John Sterling, Legendary New York Yankees Radio Voice & Former New York Islanders Broadcaster, Dies at 87

New York Yankees\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/new-york-islanders-john-sterling-brendan-burke-kyle-maclean-yankees]\nlegendary radio broadcaster John Sterling\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/new-york-islanders-john-sterling-brendan-burke-kyle-maclean-yankees]\npassed away on Monday morning at the age of 87.\n\nSterling, known for being the voice of Yankees radio alongside Susan Waldman for\n35 years, called New York Islanders\n[https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/new-york-islanders/players/new-york-islanders-john-sterling-brendan-burke-kyle-maclean-yankees]\nbroadcasts from 1975 to 1979. \n\n\n\nOne of the best to ever do it, Sterling was so true to himself with each and\nevery call, using theatrics to tell a story and get his point across, while also\ndisplaying passion with every word. \n\nHere's his famous "Islanders Goal, Islanders Goal" call:\n\n\n\nSterling retired from the Yankees' booth on Apr. 15, 2024, due to health\ncomplications, but returned to call the 2024 postseason.\n\nHe's a voice that will never be forgotten. We are sending our thoughts and\nprayers to Sterling's family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.