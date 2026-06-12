Jordan Kyrou's Underrated Two-Way Play & How He'd Fit On The Islanders

The Blues star offers more than elite scoring; his defensive dominance and long-term contract align perfectly with New York’s core to fix the roster’s most glaring weaknesses.
The New York Islanders continue their hunt to add scoring to their top-six, while not wanting to sacrifice any major prospects close to their NHL debuts.
That hasn't stopped rampant rumors about St. Louis Blues star forward Jordan Kyrou from spreading like wildfire across the Islanders' world.
Kyrou, who holds a full no-trade clause, is reportedly willing to waive it for the Islanders.
Kyrou, 28, is signed through the 2031 season at an annual cap hit of $8.125 million.
That 2031 end date is important. It's the same season that Mathew Barzal and Bo Horvat are signed through. Kyrou fits their window perfectly, along with the Islanders' clear intention to remain, at a baseline, heavily competitive as Matthew Schaefer continues to develop.
The conversation around Kyrou often, and justifiably so, revolves around his offensive capabilities.
Kyrou scores 30+ goals annually, doing so in three straight seasons from 2022-23 through 24-25.
This year, as the Blues had a poor showing and were the center of all trade rumors around the deadline, Kyrou struggled.
The usual 30-goal man struggled this season, posting a low 18-goal, 46-point campaign in 72 games.
Those two figures are his lowest since 2020-21, when he played 55 games as a 22-year-old.
What those stats don't show is Kyrou's defensive impacts.
Kyrou is one of the best defensive forwards in the NHL, finishing 26th in Selke Trophy voting this year and earning as high as a second-place vote for the prestigious award.
It's the second straight season Kyrou's received votes for the Selke Trophy.
Kyrou often played with Brayden Schenn in a role where not only would the line produce well, but they'd also be tasked with shutting down the opponent's best lines.
Just like Barzal, that part of his game is often shushed down and wildly underrated across the league.
Kyrou's ability to dominate defensively is just another reason why he's beyond an ideal fit for the Islanders.
The Islanders struggled mightily defensively down the stretch, ultimately costing them their season.
Not only would Kyrou add that needed scoring punch, but he'd also be a phenomenal help defensively for New York.