Kashawn Aitcheson Falls To Fellow Islanders Prospect Luca Romano As Kitchener Beats Barrie In OHL Finals

Luca Romano and the Rangers punched their ticket to the Memorial Cup after sweeping defensive powerhouse Kashawn Aitcheson in a high-stakes clash between future New York Islanders teammates.
A pair of New York Islanders prospects, Kashawn Aitcheson (2025, No. 17) and Luca Romanov (2025, No. 74), went head-to-head in the OHL Championships.
Romano and the Kitchener Rangers came away victorious with a clean sweep.
The Kitchener forward scored the opening goal in Game 4 en route to a 4-2 win:
Romano did not get as much attention as Aitcheson, who went on a tear these playoffs after earning OHL Defenseman of the Year honors.
The 18-year-old, who is expected to return to Kitchener for the 20272-8 season, recorded 33. points (14 goals, 19 assists) in 55 regular-season games before eight points (three goals, five assists) in 18 postseason games.
Aitcheson, who will be turning pro after signing his entry-level deal back in March, recorded 70 points (28 goals, 42 assists) in 56 regular-season games before recording 27 points (eight goals, 19 assists) in 19 playoff games.
Romano and Kitchener will now represent the OHL in the Memorial Cup which begins in Kelowna on May 22.