Kyle Palmieri Leaves Friday Islanders Game vs. Flyers With Lower-Body Injury

New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri left Friday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with a lower-body injury.

Palmieri went down with over five minutes played in the second period. He was racing to the left wing corner with Flyers defenseman Travis Sanheim. After Sanheim went to the ice, Palmieri fell onto the ice back-first, before getting up and skating over to the Islanders' bench mid-play.

Before leaving the ice, Palmieri stripped Flyers' defenseman Emil Adrae, leading to the Islanders' first goal of the night:

This story will be updated following the game.