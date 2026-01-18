Latest On Isaiah George Since Returning To Bridgeport Islanders Lineup

VANCOUVER, BC -- As the New York Islanders continue on with two games left on their seven-game road trip, defenseman Isaiah George has found his game in Bridgeport after an injury-riddled first half of the season.
George, who played 33 games with the Islanders last season, has missed out on call-up opportunities this season due to inconsistencies, an upper-body injury, and a lower-body injury.
I spoke to Bridgeport head coach Rocky Thompson a few weeks ago about the 21-year-old defenseman:
George has been back in the lineup for five games (one goal, two assists; all in the same game) and has looked phenomenal. He has 11 shots on goal and has taken just one penalty, while playing tremendous defense.
Now, I can't sit here and say I've watched every second of Bridgeport action since he returned, but fortunately, I know someone who has, someone who is the best to talk to when it comes to keeping tabs on the prospects stationed in the sound.
"The first time Isaiah George was injured this season, he wasn’t able to fully shake off the rust before suffering another setback. This time around, it took him less than half a game to get back up to speed. You know George is back to 100 percent when he looks composed in the defensive zone, with clean breakouts, quick puck retrievals, and a veteran-like calmness under pressure.
He was thrown right back into the fire and immediately trusted in all situations, including the power play, penalty kill, and high-pressure moments such as the final minutes of last night’s game against Springfield.
Over these past few games, George has shown how advanced his game already is. He plays and processes the game at an NHL level. The one knock on his game has been his offensive production, but that showed signs of growth in the biggest game of the season so far, last Sunday against Hartford, when he took over offensively in the third period, going end-to-end, scoring the biggest goal of the campaign. His situational awareness is what makes him effective in all scenarios. Against Springfield, he had minimal impact in the offensive zone, yet still left his mark solely through exceptional defensive play.
"Coming into the season, it was clear he had the tools to be an NHL defenseman, but his ability to bounce back so quickly and dominate in all situations shows he’s already playing at a level beyond his years."
While general manager Mathieu Darche has the ability to go the external route, whether it's the waiver wire or via trade, to fill that Romanov spot, George is likely to get the opportunity when the team returns home from their road trip.
Cole McWard, who is currently on the trip, has served as a healthy scratch for the last four games. He will represent Bridgeport at the 2026 AHL All-Star Game.