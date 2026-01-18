Latest On Isaiah George Since Returning To Bridgeport Islanders Lineup

Over these past few games, George has shown how advanced his game already is. He plays and processes the game at an NHL level. The one knock on his game has been his offensive production, but that showed signs of growth in the biggest game of the season so far, last Sunday against Hartford, when he took over offensively in the third period, going end-to-end, scoring the biggest goal of the campaign. His situational awareness is what makes him effective in all scenarios. Against Springfield, he had minimal impact in the offensive zone, yet still left his mark solely through exceptional defensive play.