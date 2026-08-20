Lighthouse Knocks Off Cream, Islanders 27-28 Third Jersey Selected

In the battle of Lighthouse Blue or Cream "Islanders," the Lighthouse Blue has become the Islanders' next third jersey.
This was the third and final round of voting. After seeing the two orange jerseys and the "Isles" sweater eliminated in the first round, we saw the blue fisherman and the blue "NY" jerseys fail to advance.
The vote remained incredibly close throughout the process, and after 24 hours of voting, the jerseys were within 28 votes of one another on Wednesday.
As a part of this vote, fans could make it known how they'd alter the winning jersey, such as adding extra designs to the Lighthouse jersey, or making the "Islanders" script in the cream word mark.
All told, the Islanders' third-jersey contest was a massive success for the franchise and its fans, and is incredibly exciting for the future.