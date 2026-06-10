Long Island Native Brandon Bussi Earns Win In Stanley Cup Final Debut

For Bussi, a journeyman who went undrafted, played 111 AHL games, and spent time in three different organizations with countless waiver adventures in between, he's never stopped believing that he belonged in the NHL.
After 31 regular-season wins, becoming the fastest goalie in NHL history to reach 11 games, Bussi made 18 saves in a 5-3 win to even the series at two apiece.
This was his first start since April. 14, their regular-season finale win over the New York Islanders. He did relieve Hurricanes netminder Frederik Andersen in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals, turning aside 19 of 20 shots in a 5-4 double overtime loss.
We'll see if Bussi gets the nod for Game 5 which comes your way on Thursday at 8 PM ET on ABC.