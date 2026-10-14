Matthew Kessel Makes Islanders' Debut In 3-2 Win

One big story from last night quickly became the debut of Islanders' defenseman Matthew Kessel.
Kessel, 26, signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Islanders on July 1. The Islanders signed Kessel, a righty, to fill the gaps in their depth and give Head Coach Peter DeBoer another option for the lineup.
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Kessel came into camp on the outskirts of the roster, with the expectation he'd be the team's 8th defenseman, behind Isaiah George and Scott Mayfield for the final spots.
Instead, George did not make the team, while Kessel played so well the Islanders kept him. Still, New York signed Logan Stanley, seemingly blocking his path.
The Islanders instead kept all 8 defensemen, minus George, and thus the season began.