Logo
New York IslandersNew York Islanders

Matthew Kessel Makes Islanders' Debut In 3-2 Win

RussellMacias@THNN profile imagefeatured creator badge
Russell Macias
Partner
Oct 14, 2026 2:46 PM
Updated Oct 14, 2026 2:48 PM

The New York Islanders knocked off the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 inside UBS Arena on Tuesday night.

The win snapped the Canucks' perfect 5-0-0 record inside UBS Arena, making them the final team to lose for the first time in New York's new home.

One big story from last night quickly became the debut of Islanders' defenseman Matthew Kessel.

Kessel, 26, signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Islanders on July 1. The Islanders signed Kessel, a righty, to fill the gaps in their depth and give Head Coach Peter DeBoer another option for the lineup.

Related stories

Kessel came into camp on the outskirts of the roster, with the expectation he'd be the team's 8th defenseman, behind Isaiah George and Scott Mayfield for the final spots.

Instead, George did not make the team, while Kessel played so well the Islanders kept him. Still, New York signed Logan Stanley, seemingly blocking his path.

The Islanders instead kept all 8 defensemen, minus George, and thus the season began. 

Alexander Romanov tore his ACL in the third game of the season. Scott Mayfield played the next two games, but did not solidify his role.

Insert Kessel for his 100th career game, a solid milestone to start off his Islanders' career.

Kessel did not disappoint. He played 13:31 in the win Tuesday night, with one assist.

Islanders' Head Coach Pete DeBoer praised him postgame.

Kessel posted one primary assist in the win, firing a wrist shot that Kyle Palmieri deflected to give the Islanders a 2-0 lead in the first period.

The Islanders have solid defensive depth, and Kessel is a major reason why.

Latest News
Comments
anonymous profile image
Powered by RoundtableBuilt on infrastructure designed for real-time media. Learn more at RTB.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy