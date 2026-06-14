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Matthew Schaefer Announces Erie Otters Second Overall Pick

Russell Macias
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Matthew Schaefer continues to be incredibly generous with his time, even during his first official NHL offseason.

This time, Schaefer appeared at the OHL Priority Draft, helping his junior team, the Erie Otters, announce the second overall pick.

Schaefer played 73 games over two years for the Otters, serving as an alternate captain for the 2024-25 season.

Erie drafted forward Colin Kennedy with the second overall pick.

The Otters selected Schaefer first overall in the 2023 OHL Draft, two years before the New York Islanders selected Schaefer first in the NHL Draft.

In a funny coincidence, former Islander John Tavares also appeared, helping his OHL team, the Oshawa Generals, announce the first overall pick.

Oshawa drafted Kane Cloutier first overall.

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