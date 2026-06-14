Matthew Schaefer Announces Erie Otters Second Overall Pick

Matthew Schaefer continues to be incredibly generous with his time, even during\nhis first official NHL offseason.\n\nThis time, Schaefer appeared at the OHL Priority Draft, helping his junior team,\nthe Erie Otters, announce the second overall pick.\n\nSchaefer played 73 games over two years for the Otters, serving as an alternate\ncaptain for the 2024-25 season.\n\nErie drafted forward Colin Kennedy with the second overall pick.\n\nThe Otters selected Schaefer first overall in the 2023 OHL Draft, two years\nbefore the New York Islanders selected Schaefer first in the NHL Draft.\n\nIn a funny coincidence, former Islander John Tavares also appeared, helping his\nOHL team, the Oshawa Generals, announce the first overall pick.\n\nOshawa drafted Kane Cloutier first overall.