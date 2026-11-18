New York Islanders
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 18, 2026 1:29 PMPublished Nov 18, 2026 1:29 PM
The New York Islanders beat the brakes off the Columbus Blue Jackets inside UBS Arena on Tuesday night, scoring a statement 5-1 win.
Matthew Schaefer made more history, because of course he did.
This time, it was different. It wasn't just assists or smart, sleek plays.
No, this was different. Schaefer scored a hat trick as a 19-year-old defenseman, becoming the second youngest-ever defenseman in league history, trailing on Phil Housley who did it his rookie year.
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Schaefer became the youngest Islanders' defenseman to score a hat trick. He's the second-youngest Islander ever, trailing Pat LaFontaine by some 63 days in age.
Bryan Trottier and Brent Sutter are the two other teenagers with hat tricks, but both were older than Schaefer.
He's also only the third-ever defenseman in franchise history to net a hat trick.
The other two regular-season instances came from one family, the legendary Potvin family.
Denis Potvin scored six hat tricks in his career, with five of those coming in the regular season, the most recent of which came against the Toronto Maple Leafs in 10-1 win in March of 1982.
That 46-year drought was the longest-continuous streak without a defenseman scoring a hat trick in the NHL.
Potvin is the only defenseman in franchise history with two hat tricks in one season, doing so in 1978-79. Schaefer's got 64 games to do so.
Denis' brother Jean Potvin is the only defenseman to do so in New York history, posting his in 1976.
Schaefer etched his name right into the history books with his hat trick, topped off with an absolutely electric celebration afterward.
While the hat trick itself was historic on its own, you already know that's not the only stop for the history train.
Schaefer's first goal of the night gave him 30 in his career, joining Housley on the only teenaged defensemen in NHL History with 30+ goals.
Housley's record in 46. Schaefer now has 32 goals in his career.
He needs just 15 more goals to shatter Housley's record. Schaefer's on pace for 37 goals, which would give him a total of 60 goals as a teenager.
Schaefer is one point away from tying Rasmus Dahlin's 84 points for second all-time on the teenage point list.
Schaefer's 49 points away from Housley with 64 games to go this season.
More Schaefer historical nuggets, courtesy of Eric Hornick's NYI skinny:
-Schaefer now has back-to-back three-point games, becoming the first Islander defenseman since Vladimir Malakhov (1993), and the youngest defenseman in NHL history to do so.
-Schaefer was credited with his sixth career game-winning goal, breaking a tie with Bryan Trottier among Islander teens.
The Islanders next play Thursday night against the Winnipeg Jets in Winnipeg, the first of a two-game road trip.
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