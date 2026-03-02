Matthew Schaefer Reaches 20 Goals As Islanders Match Last Season’s Win Total With 21 Games Remaining

He scored twice to become the first Islanders defenseman since Dennis Potvin in 1985-86 to accomplish that feat. He added an assist for the first three-point game of his career, sitting with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM WIN:
With the late tally by Anders Lee, the Islanders secured their 35th win of the season, matching their total from the 2024-25 season when they missed the playoffs after going 35-35-12.
This season, through 61 games, the Islanders are 35-21-5, which has them at 75 points, tying them with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold onto second place in the Metropolitan Division because they have two fewer games played.