Matthew Schaefer Reaches 20 Goals As Islanders Match Last Season’s Win Total With 21 Games Remaining

Rookie sensation Schaefer hits 20 goals, a feat unseen for an Islanders defenseman in decades. The team also matches last season's win total with ample time remaining.

New York Islanders rookie phenom Matthew Schaefer reached the 20-goal mark on Sunday night in their 5-4 win over the Florida Panthers

He scored twice to become the first Islanders defenseman since Dennis Potvin in 1985-86 to accomplish that feat. He added an assist for the first three-point game of his career, sitting with 44 points (20 goals, 24 assists) in 61 games. 

HIGHLIGHTS FROM WIN: 

With the late tally by Anders Lee, the Islanders secured their 35th win of the season, matching their total from the 2024-25 season when they missed the playoffs after going 35-35-12. 

This season, through 61 games, the Islanders are 35-21-5, which has them at 75 points, tying them with the Pittsburgh Penguins, who hold onto second place in the Metropolitan Division because they have two fewer games played. 

