Message Received Loud & Clear: Islanders' Mathew Barzal & Anthony Duclair Bounce Back After Benching

"It was a solid team effort tonight," Roy said. "From the start to the end, I really thought that we played that 60 minutes we talked about before the game. We wanted to play a solid 200-foot game for 60 minutes, and that's exactly what we did. There was not much. I mean, both teams played pretty well defensively. I know it's a 4-0 game, but I thought both teams played well defensively, not many scoring chances. So I was pleased with the effort of our guys."