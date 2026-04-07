Islanders New Head Coach DeBoer Impressed by ‘Special’ Rookie Matthew Schaefer: 'He's Got A Confidence To Him'

“I know he loves winning," Schaefer said following his first skate under DeBoer. "I know he knows how to coach a team. Besides any of the coaching and things like that, just how great a guy he is and a role model for guys like me and guys in this room. A lot of his teams have done so well. As a young kid, being coached by a guy like that is pretty cool. Patty and especially him, they're two great coaches. This first year, I got a lot of experience. I just look forward to learning and having an open mindset with him, and just learning everything he tells me that I can get better at. He’s a great guy, and everyone has so many great things to say about him. When I got to meet him, he met all the high expectations.”