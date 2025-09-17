New York Islanders 2025 Training Camp: Roster Battles & Competition

After an offseason that featured a blockbuster trade, the first overall pick, and a few free agent additions, the New York Islanders head into training camp with some unanswered questions.

Michael Ostrower contributed to this story.

While most of the 23-man roster looks locked in, a handful of players are still battling for NHL spots.

Islanders 2025-26 NHL Training Camp Roster Is Out

Ahead of Thursday, the New York Islanders have released their training camp roster. The list consists of 35 forwards, 18 defensemen, and eight goaltenders:

That said, the line combinations remain a work in progress, and head coach Patrick Roy recently offered some insight into how the top nine forwards might shake out to start camp:

Jonathan Drouin – Bo Horvat – Maxim Shabanov

Anders Lee – Mathew Barzal – Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Duclair – JG Pageau – Simon Holmstrom

Roy’s proposed lines notably put Maxim Shabanov, the 2025 offseason’s top international free agent, on the first line.

Roy’s Plan Is To Start Shabanov On Top Line At Islanders Training Camp

Monday morning at the New York Islanders Children's Foundation Golf Outing, Islanders' Head Coach Patrick Roy revealed his way-too-early lineup thoughts ahead of training camp.

While the 24-year-old Russian had 67 points (23 goals, 44 assists) in 65 KHL games, finishing top three in the league in both assists and goals, his immediate placement on the top line is a stark contrast to Maxim Tsyplakov.

Tsyplakov was the top international free agent during the 2024 offseason, and while he opened the 2024-25 season on the second line alongside Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri, he began training camp in a depth role.

Given that Shabanov stands just 5-foot-9, 167 pounds, and his playstyle is the opposite of Tsyplakov’s, it makes sense why they view him as a top-six forward and not a bottom-six guy.

Roy’s tentative lines provide insight into how training camp will start, but each player still has to earn their spot.

Jonathan Drouin and Bo Horvat will likely stay together to open the season, but Shabanov still has to earn the first-line, right-wing spot, with Palmieri the other suitor for the role.

Whichever of the two gets left off the first line will be a prime candidate to join Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee on the second line.

The third line is set with Anthony Duclair, JG Pageau, and Simon Holmstrom offering Roy a speedy trio capable of stretching the ice and contributing offensively.

While Roy did not comment on the fourth line, it will likely consist of Emil Heineman, Casey Cizikas, and Maxim Tsyplakov, with Kyle MacLean, Marc Gatcomb, and Pierre Engvall fighting to make the 23-man roster.

But, you can’t rule out Calum Ritchie, the Colorado Avalanche’s top prospect, who they sent to the Islanders in the Brock Nelson deal, from making the team. He looks NHL-ready and could win a job, whether that’s at center ice or on the wing.

The Islanders' defense underwent some major changes this offseason with the departure of Noah Dobson and the addition of Matthew Schaefer, but four of the six lineup regulars appear set in Alexander Romanov, Adam Pelech, Tony DeAngelo, and Ryan Pulock.

When healthy, all four defenseman have been heavily relied on under Roy, and that is unlikely to change in 2025-26.

From there, Schaefer is the favorite to be the third left-shot defenseman in the lineup, though the Islanders will make him earn it.

His main competitor will be Isaiah George, who greatly developed his game in Bridgeport (AHL) following a 33-game NHL stint in the first half of the 2024-25 season.

Scott Mayfield is expected to be the third right-shot defenseman in the lineup, but Adam Boqvist could give him a run for his money.

Boqvist’s game offers the Islanders a higher offensive ceiling given his skating, agility, and playmaking.

While Mayfield is signed for another five seasons, both Roy and Mathieu Darche have emphasized a desire to add speed to the lineup, and Boqvist offers just that.

In the most probable outcome where Mayfield and Schaefer make the lineup, Boqvist is the favorite to earn the seventh defenseman role since George is waiver-exempt.

Ethan Bear, a right-shot defenseman signed to a one-year, $775,000 deal this offseason, is a close friend of Barzal and is another name to consider during training camp.

The Islanders will also need to sort out which goaltender will back up Ilya Sorokin.

Semyon Varlamov underwent season-ending surgery after trying to work his way back from a lower-body injury sustained last November. We do not know his status for training camp yet.

The last thing we were told is that he was skating.

The Islanders signed veteran backup David Rittich as an insurance option in case Varlamov did not stay at full health.

Depending on New York’s confidence in Varlamov’s health, Rittich could open the season at Sorokin’s backup, or even as a third goaltender on the roster if Darche fears Rittich will be claimed on waivers.

The latter is unlikely, as multiple goaltenders similar to Rittich will be placed on waivers, but anything is on the table after last season’s goalie carousel saw the Islanders use five different netminders.

The Islanders will open training camp on Thursday, September 18th.