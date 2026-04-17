New York Islanders Lead NHL in Salary Cap Overages Heading Into Offseason

"The New York Islanders super rookie Matthew Schaefer earned the maximum bonuses possible for an Entry Level player - $3,500,000. He hit 4 “A” bonuses for Goals, Assists, Points per game, and Time on Ice, earning $1 million, and by finishing in the top 10 among NHL Defensemen in goals, he earned his $2.5 million “B” bonus. Since the Islanders used LTIR and finished over the cap, this entire $3.5 million bonus is an overage. This large overage isn’t quite as high as the overages incurred by Boston ($4.5 million in 23-24) and Edmonton ($3.55 million in 24-25) in recent years."