New York Islanders With Four Picks In 2026 NHL Draft

The New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] will have four selections in the\nupcoming 2026 NHL Draft, which begins on Friday, June 26 at 7 PM ET. \n\nGeneral manager Mathieu Darche will have just one pick through the first three\nrounds, owning the No. 13 pick.\n\nHe moved the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick (No. 29) in a deal with the\nSt. Louis Blues for Brayden Schenn and his third-round pick (No. 77) to the New\nYork Rangers for Carson Soucy. \n\nFormer Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello moved his 2026 third-round pick\n(No. 45) to the Chicago Blackhawks to entice them to take on the final season of\nJosh Bailey's deal. \n\nThe Islanders do hold picks in rounds four through seven:\n\n\n\nThe expectation is that the Islanders will draft a right-handed defenseman with\nNo. 13, unless someone from the top-10 falls out. Then it's about drafting the\nbest player available.