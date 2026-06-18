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New York Islanders With Four Picks In 2026 NHL Draft

Stefen Rosner
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General manager Mathieu Darche faces a thin 2026 draft class after high-profile trades, leaving New York with just one early-round selection to secure a franchise-altering defenseman.

The New York Islanders will have four selections in the upcoming 2026 NHL Draft, which begins on Friday, June 26 at 7 PM ET. 

General manager Mathieu Darche will have just one pick through the first three rounds, owning the No. 13 pick.

He moved the Colorado Avalanche's first-round pick (No. 29) in a deal with the St. Louis Blues for Brayden Schenn and his third-round pick (No. 77) to the New York Rangers for Carson Soucy. 

Former Islanders general manager Lou Lamoriello moved his 2026 third-round pick (No. 45) to the Chicago Blackhawks to entice them to take on the final season of Josh Bailey's deal. 

The Islanders do hold picks in rounds four through seven:

The expectation is that the Islanders will draft a right-handed defenseman with No. 13, unless someone from the top-10 falls out. Then it's about drafting the best player available. 

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