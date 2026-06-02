NHL Shares New Details Surrounding 2027 All-Star Game At UBS Arena

With the New York Islanders set to host the 2027 NHL All-Star Game, the marquee event will have an international flair.
Ahead of Game 1 of the 2026 Stanley Cup Final, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman announced new details for the 2027 All-Star Game at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders.
Following the success of the league's return to best-on-best international hockey, the marquee event will build on that momentum with a three-on-three tournament.
The event will feature five teams of nations, including the United States, Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The fifth team will be comprised of players from the rest of the world. This comes after the league's return to the Olympics this past February and the Four Nations Faceoff last season.
The format of the event will remain similar to previous years. The weekend begins on Friday, Feb. 5, with the return of NHL All-Star Skills, which will highlight the league's young stars. Ten players aged 25-or-under will compete in events including fastest skater, hardest shot, stick handling, one-timers, passing and accuracy shooting.
Players will earn points on placement in each event, with the top four advancing into a shootout against one of four goalies participating in the event. The top two players in the shootout will advance to a final obstacle course to decide the winner.
The game itself will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, with 11-player rosters that will be mostly decided by fan vote. The NHL Players' Association will pick one forward, defenseman and goalie for each team after fan voting concludes. After a round robin tournament, the top two teams will advance to a 10-minute championship game.
Next season marks the second time the Islanders will host the All-Star Game and first time since 1983. Fans can sign up for more information on the event at the league's website.