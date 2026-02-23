Olympic Roster Freeze Over: What’s Next For The New York Islanders?

Usually, we say pencils down, but with the clock striking midnight, it’s time for all general managers to grab their pencils and start going to work, with the NHL’s Olympic Roster Freeze officially over.
Over the break, teams were unable to make any trades. Players could be waived, but they didn’t have to report immediately, while contract negotiations could also be officially signed and submitted.
There’s been some rumors — when have there not been? — that general managers may have some trades lined up, as teams were allowed to talk with other teams throughout the break.
Jordan Kyrou’s name has been swirling — the St. Louis Blues love to test the market on their players but not actually do anything with them, so we’ll see what the fate is for Kyrou and Robert Thomas.
As for the New York Islanders, they have $6.02 million in available cap space, and despite making two depth moves already, they have the assets — two first-round picks in 2026 and a strong prospect pool — to really do what they want at this deadline, as long as they find a suitable dance partner.
I’m sure that general manager Mathieu Darche has been hearing from other general managers about a few of his players. The guess is that pending unrestricted free agent Jean-Gabriel Pageau has been the No. 1 name he’s been asked about.
But with the Islanders in a playoff spot, even if No. 44 is without a contract extension, I doubt he’s moved unless Darche is blown out of the water.
Other pending UFAs: F Anders Lee, D Tony DeAngelo, D Carson Soucy, G David Rittich
Here are the pending RFAs: F Maxim Shabanov, F Marc Gatcomb, D Adam Boqvist
Could we see players like an Anthony Duclair, who has two more seasons left on his deal at $3.5 million and a full no-trade clause, being dealt, given that he's on the outside looking in of the starting lineup?
The 2026 NHL Trade Deadline comes your way on March 6 at 3 PM ET.