Playoff Push Continues: Islanders Need Same Urgency vs. Blackhawks

The Islanders were in desperate need of a win after dropping their previous two games to fall out of a playoff spot. Riding a 12-game point streak (7-5-0), the Blue Jackets had leapfrogged many teams to sit third in the Metropolitan Division.
It was a tight hockey game, filled with physicality and post-whistle shenanigans, a game in which the Islanders came away victorious, 1-0, to jump back into a playoff spot.
As one of The Elmonters' followers, David Roberts put it: "There was consistent intensity, which was necessary because Columbus had the same."
That brings us to Tuesday night's game against the Chicago Blackhawks.
While there could be a spark in this one with 2025 No. 3 overall pick Anton Frondell potentially making his NHL debut, the Blackhawks aren't playing for anything other than pride.
Jeff Blashill's squad sits 30th in the NHL, moving a handful of pieces at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.
The Islanders have a history of playing down to "weaker" opponents. It's the NHL, where even the worst team in the league can beat the best, but during a playoff race, losing to a bottom-feeder could be catastrophic.
This season, the Islanders have lost games to the St. Louis Blues, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Los Angeles Kings (twice).
The Islanders must bring that playoff intensity to Tuesday night's showdown, regardless of whether the Blackhawks match it. Chicago is 1-2-2 over their last five games.
On Dec. 30, the Islanders did beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in a shootout, a Bo Horvat winner.
With the Ottawa Senators beating the New York Rangers 2-1 on Monday night, they moved within two points of the Islanders for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with what will be two games in hand after Tuesday.
Losing to the Blackhawks is really not an option for Long Island.