‘Reload’ Is The Word: How DeBoer Is Changing Islanders’ Structure

Islanders players reveal how Coach DeBoer's "reload" system fuels their rapid transitions and sharper defensive structure.
ELMONT, NY -- Every coach has their own phrases and terminology. When Patrick Roy first came aboard, he used the word "second quick" incredibly often.
When talking with players about New York Islanders' new head coach, Pete DeBoer, and his system, the word "reload" comes up more than once.
"We reloaded very well," Islanders captain Anders Lee said, while fellow Islanders forward Mathew Barzal added, "We kept our feet moving in the neutral zone when we're checking and just [our] reloads."
In The Elmonters' interview with both guys, the word reload was used 13 times.
So, what is a reload?
In simplest terms, reloading is the same as regrouping. Essentially, it's the transition from offensive structure to defensive structure to be ready for the counter-attack.
It's something the Islanders were really struggling with at times this season, especially over the last week or so, something that certainly played a part in Roy being relieved of his duties.
And it's everything, especially in a league where speed and skill have become the name of the game. It's what allows for strong gap control and also what allows for quick ups, a quicker transition game.