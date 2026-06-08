REPORT: Islanders Are Not On Dylan Larkin's 3-Team Trade List

The 29-year-old centerman, who won gold with Team USA at the 2026 Winter Olympics, is entering the fourth season of an eight-year deal worth $8.7 million annually.
Per Helen St. James of the Detroit Free Press, the New York Islanders, who are looking to add a top-six scorer, are not one of the teams on Larkin's shortlist, which was submitted to Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman.
Those three teams are believed to be: Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights.
While this list can be expanded on, and likely will be, it's clear that Larkin wants to join a Stanley Cup contender, as he should, after years of waiting for Yzerman to build a winning hockey club in Michigan.