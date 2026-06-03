REPORT: Islanders Captain Anders Lee 'Preparing To Hit Free Agency' With Both Sides Far Apart On Extension

New York Islanders [http://thn.com/isles] captain and pending unrestricted free\nagent Anders Lee\n[https://www.theelmonters.com/p/islanders-anders-lee-captain-free-agency] is\npreparing to hit free agency, per NHL insider Pierre LeBrun\n[https://x.com/PierreVLeBrun/status/2062236836102041753?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E2062236836102041753%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=].\n\nThe two sides are "far apart" on extension talks at this time:\n\n\n\nLee, who is in the final season of a seven-year deal worth $7 million annually,\nrecorded 19 goals with 23 assists for 42 points in 82 games this past season. \n\nCaptaining the Islanders since 2018-19, Lee's sights have been set on staying\nput on Long Island and general manager Mathieu Darche has interest in keeping\nNo. 27 aboard.\n\nHowever, Darche told Lee's camp that he has some things to get done, like shed\nsome more cap space, before coming to terms on an extension.\n\nThe Islanders have $10.684 million in available cap space, at this moment. \n\nDrafted by the Islanders in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Lee\nsits 67 games shy of reaching the 1,000-game milestone.