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REPORT: Islanders Captain Anders Lee 'Preparing To Hit Free Agency' With Both Sides Far Apart On Extension cover image

REPORT: Islanders Captain Anders Lee 'Preparing To Hit Free Agency' With Both Sides Far Apart On Extension

Stefen Rosner
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Contract talks have stalled as New York faces cap constraints, potentially ending the veteran leader’s decade-long tenure on Long Island and sending a premier power forward to the market.

New York Islanders captain and pending unrestricted free agent Anders Lee is preparing to hit free agency, per NHL insider Pierre LeBrun.

The two sides are "far apart" on extension talks at this time:

Lee, who is in the final season of a seven-year deal worth $7 million annually, recorded 19 goals with 23 assists for 42 points in 82 games this past season. 

Captaining the Islanders since 2018-19, Lee's sights have been set on staying put on Long Island and general manager Mathieu Darche has interest in keeping No. 27 aboard.

However, Darche told Lee's camp that he has some things to get done, like shed some more cap space, before coming to terms on an extension.

The Islanders have $10.684 million in available cap space, at this moment. 

Drafted by the Islanders in the sixth round (No. 152) of the 2009 NHL Draft, Lee sits 67 games shy of reaching the 1,000-game milestone. 

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