REPORT: Islanders Will 'Try To Be A Player' In Kucherov's Potential Free Agency

New York Islanders
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IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Nov 3, 2026 2:08 PMPublished Nov 3, 2026 2:08 PM
The New York Islanders will have something of a salary war chest this summer, based on the upcoming salary cap increase to a projected $113.5 million.
New York's current cap hit is a shade above $102 million.
The team has just over $27 million in expiring deals, with Ondrej Palat and Kyle Palmieri representing over $10 million of that alone.
If you do the math, it gives the Islanders a near-$40 million war chest for this summer to add major pieces throughout the lineup.
The question has and still remains what Islanders' General Manager Mathieu Darche will look to do with that money.
That's also only the minimum they'll have in space. Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield's contracts shift from full no-trade protection to each having a 16-team list.
The entire conversation changed at the end of last week.
Tampa Bay Lightning superstar forward, two-time Hart Trophy winner, two-time Stanley Cup Champion, and the Lightning's all-time leading scorer Nikita Kucherov requested a trade and announced he won't be extending with the Lightning.
It's a total earthquake for the entirety of the NHL, one that changes how the majority of teams may brace for the summer.
The Lightning released a statement publicly declaring they have zero intent to trade Kucherov, but the rumors are now there.
Immediately, it's easy to see the connection to the Islanders. Darche worked for the Lightning for six years and both of their Stanley Cups with Kucherov.
Kucherov, per reports, wants to play with another superstar. The Islanders have that in Matthew Schaefer.
LeBrun became the first major insider to link the Islanders directly to Kucherov.
"GM Mathieu Darche has a relationship with Kucherov from his Tampa days. I fully expect they will try to be a player from a July 1 perspective."
The Islanders were mentioned on a list with nine other teams, but as LeBrun noted, if Kucherov's available, there's 31 teams that want to be involved.
It's very important to note that LeBrun specifically states the Islanders will try, and a player be a player from a free agency perspective.
That's pretty specific wording, and it makes one think the Islanders won't be involved in any trade dialogue for the Russian star.
With how Darche has operated, keeping top prospects off limits in deals, along with the roster pieces and future draft capital, that would make sense.
If it gets to free agency, the Islanders can and likely will offer something of a blank check, while trying to convince Kucherov to join a team with Schaefer, superstar Russian goaltender Ilya Sorokin, and stars Bo Horvat and Mathew Barzal.
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