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Rising NHL Minimum Salary Quietly Affects Islanders’ Cap Space

Stefen Rosner
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A higher NHL minimum salary is silently shrinking the Islanders' cap flexibility, impacting key players' financial situations and future roster moves.

The New York Islanders enter the offseason with $10.7 million in available cap space before making any moves, per PuckPedia.

However, that number isn't truly indicative of their books. 

Matthew Schaefer's successful rookie season earned him $3.5 million in bonuses, which will count as a salary-cap overage because the Islanders ended the season with players on Long-Term Injured Reserve. 

But, that's not all. 

According to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league minimum is rising from $775,000 to $850,000.

That also means, as confirmed by Puckpedia, that any player already signed to a league-minimum deal will receive a pay increase. 

PuckPedia will have something on this out in a few weeks. 

Looking at the Islanders' books, this agreement impacts forward Kyle MacLean and likely defenseman Isaiah George. 

MacLean, who just finished the first season of a two-year deal worth $775,000 annually, will receive a $75,000 increase. 

George, who just finished the first season of a two-year deal worth $838,333, will get a $11,667 incease. 

Together, that's an additional $86,667, if both are on the Islanders' roster come this fall. 

The 2026-27 salary cap will be $104 million with teams allowed to go 10 percent over the cap ($10.4M) before opening night. 

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