Rising NHL Minimum Salary Quietly Affects Islanders’ Cap Space

However, that number isn't truly indicative of their books.
Matthew Schaefer's successful rookie season earned him $3.5 million in bonuses, which will count as a salary-cap overage because the Islanders ended the season with players on Long-Term Injured Reserve.
But, that's not all.
According to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, the league minimum is rising from $775,000 to $850,000.
That also means, as confirmed by Puckpedia, that any player already signed to a league-minimum deal will receive a pay increase.
PuckPedia will have something on this out in a few weeks.
Looking at the Islanders' books, this agreement impacts forward Kyle MacLean and likely defenseman Isaiah George.
MacLean, who just finished the first season of a two-year deal worth $775,000 annually, will receive a $75,000 increase.
George, who just finished the first season of a two-year deal worth $838,333, will get a $11,667 incease.
Together, that's an additional $86,667, if both are on the Islanders' roster come this fall.
The 2026-27 salary cap will be $104 million with teams allowed to go 10 percent over the cap ($10.4M) before opening night.