Rittich's Domination Of Rangers Continues

1h
Rittich remains undefeated against the Rangers, posting a stellar save percentage and a perfect career record against the rival.

ELMONT, NY -- New York Islanders goaltender David Rittich wasn't peppered with shots in the club's 5-2 win over the cross-town rival New York Rangers.

Mike Sullivan's Blueshirts only recorded 16 shots on goal, scoring twice. Of those 16 shots, four were considered high-danger shots, per NaturalStatrick.com, in which Rittich denied three of them. 

With the win, Rittich improved to 5-0-0 in his career against the Rangers, allowing five total goals for a 1.00 GAA and a .963 SV%. 

He also snapped a personal three-game slide with the win, a win that allowed the Islanders to tie the Metropolitan Division's second-place squad, the Pittsburgh Penguins, in points. Pittsburgh has the tie-breaker, as they have played two fewer games. 

Rittich improved to 12-7-3 on the season, with a 2.54 GAA and a .901 SV%, backing up Vezina favorite Ilya Sorokin, who returns to the crease against the Rangers on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, sporting a 12-7-2 record, with a 2.43 GAA and a .916 SV%.

Sorokin recorded his league-leading sixth shutout of the season on Monday, stopping all 21 shots that came his way in a 4-0 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers. 

