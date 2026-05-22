Sabres Defenseman Michael Kesselring Could Be On Islanders’ Radar This Summer

While the Islanders do have Ryan Pulock and Scott Mayfield, along with pending free agent Tony DeAngelo (who very openly wants to extend his stay), it's still an area where the Islanders feel they could use improvement.
One option could be Michael Kesselring of the Buffalo Sabres.
Kesselring, 26, played just 34 regular-season games and one playoff game for the Sabres this past season. He is a pending restricted free agent with arbitration rights after concluding the second season of a two-year deal worth $1.4 million annually.
The 6'5 defenseman has some skills the Islanders would value. Kesselring loves firing the puck and creating offense, recording 46 shots on goal during the regular season (1.35 per game).
In the 2024-25 season, when Kesselring played 82 games for the Utah Mammoth, he recorded seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points, all career highs.
That would've put Kesselring second amongst Islanders defensemen in goals this year, and third in points, trailing Matthew Schaefer in both, and DeAngelo in points.
As mentioned, Kesselring also comes in at a massive 6'5" and weighs 215 lbs. While he uses his body, scouts have noted he could use his size a bit more.
This season in Buffalo, he saw heavily reduced minutes and opportunities as he came in and out of the lineup for multiple reasons, ultimately becoming a healthy scratch down the stretch.
Buffalo has publicly backed him, but actions speak louder than words.
Kesselring will likely be available this coming summer. The asking price would figure to be around a second or third-round pick, even despite his playing situation.
Defenseman of that size are coveted in today's NHL.
The Islanders do not have any second- or third-round picks in this draft, so they might need to be creative to land Kesselring, perhaps by including a depth forward with a lower pick or picks in later drafts.
Marc Gatcomb, a pending restricted free agent, could be someone who would fit Buffalo's style of play on their fourth line.
Getting creative and making tough calls will be Darche's biggest test this summer.