Schaefer's NHL-Record Point Streak Continues In Islanders' 5-4 Comeback Win Over Senators

The New York Islanders notched a comeback victory on Saturday afternoon to beat the Ottawa Senators 5-4 in Ontario.

Anders Lee's first of the season came at 18:57 of the third to give his team their first lead of the night and the win:

The Elmonters (@TheElmonters) on X

Five games into the season we have a “goal of the year” candidate. Anders Lee. The Captain. @NYIslanders

That was Lee's third point of the game.

Matthew Schaefer continues his impressive start to his NHL career, extending his point streak to five games after earning the primary assist on Max Shabanov's goal late in the second period:

Bo Horvat scored his fourth goal in two games, while Emil Heineman scored his second of the season. Kyle Palmieri tied the game at the six-minute mark of the third period.

Goaltender Ilya Sorokin turned aside 30 of 34, which included a penalty shot stop on Shane Pinto, who leads the NHL with seven goals this season.

The Islanders host the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night at 7 PM ET.