Sorokin, Islanders Snap McDavid's 20-Game Point Streak In 1-0 Shutout Win Over Oilers

Sorokin blanks McDavid's Oilers with a masterful shutout. Duclair's timely power-play goal seals a crucial 1-0 victory for the Islanders.
The New York Islanders didn't have many shots on goal against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. However, all that mattered was the scoreboard, which showed 1-0 once the third-period buzzer sounded.
Ilya Sorokin made 36 saves for his fifth shutout of the season in what was a brilliant performance, stealing his 10th game of the season.
Anthony Duclair's power-play goal at 13:42 of the third broke the ice in what was an impressive goaltender duel between Sorokin and Edmonton starter Connor Ingram.
On just their second shot of the third period, Duclair finished off a Calum Ritchie backhand feed for his ninth goal of the season:
Mathew Barzal recorded the 500th point of his NHL career after securing the secondary helper on that goal.
Leon Draisaitl missed a wide-open frame in the dying seconds of the third.
Up next: The Islanders battle the Calgary Flames at 3 PM ET on Saturday.