Sources: Islanders Prospect Victor Eklund Joining Organization, To Begin With Bridgeport

He'll begin his North American career with the Bridgeport Islanders, who are in the midst of a playoff race.
Eklund, 19, was selected in the first round (No. 16) of the 2025 NHL Draft by the Islanders. In 43 regular-season games with Djurgårdens this season, he had 24 points (six goals, 18 assists), followed by three assists in three playoff games.
They were eliminated from the SHL Playoffs on Saturday.
Eklund played a crucial role for Team Sweden at the 2026 World Junior Championship, tallying six points (two goals, four assists) in seven games en route to the tournament win.
Eklund could be recalled if the Islanders do make the playoffs, whether he plays or serves as a black ace for the run.
He is expected to fight for an NHL roster spot in 2026-27.