New York Islanders
The Adam Pelech Paradigm

Pelech's points spark an undefeated streak for the Islanders. Discover the surprising stat behind their perfect record when he finds the scoresheet.

The New York Islanders improved to 6-0-0 in games that have been decided in overtime this season after Bo Horvat's game-winner in a 5-4 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night:

However, there's another record that remained undefeated on Tuesday night. 

With the win, the Islanders improve to 10-0-0 in games where defenseman Adam Pelech records a point. He teed Mathew Barzal up for a high-zone one-time finish at the 8:37 mark of the third period to tie the game at 3-3:

Pelech, who is having a resurgence this season -- he's been healthy -- has three goals and seven assists in 57 games this season, with three goals the most he's had in a season since 2022-23. 

His points have come against the following: 

It's just one of those weird statistics, but it's not one that the Pelech or the Islanders are complaining about. 

